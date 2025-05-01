Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is another name for a time series plot in business statistics? A time series plot is also known as a time series graph.

What do the x and y axes represent in a time series graph? The x-axis represents time, and the y-axis represents the measured value at each time point. This allows us to see how the variable changes over time.

Why are points on a time series graph connected with segments? Connecting points with segments helps to clearly show trends in the data. It makes it easier to identify periods of increase or decrease.

What is the first step in plotting a time series graph with monthly data? The first step is to label the x-axis with the time intervals, such as months, and choose a scale that covers the entire time span. This ensures all data points can be plotted accurately.

How can you identify a period of increase on a time series graph? A period of increase is shown when the graph moves upward as you go from left to right. This indicates that the measured value is rising over time.

What does a downward trend on a time series graph indicate? A downward trend means the measured value is decreasing over time. This is seen when the line moves down as you move along the x-axis.