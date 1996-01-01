¹H NMR Spectrum Helper

In ¹H NMR, each signal tells you (1) where the protons sit (chemical shift δ), (2) how many are there (integration), and (3) who they couple with (splitting pattern).

Paste or enter your ¹H NMR peaks (δ, multiplicity, integration, optional J), and get a simulated spectrum , signal table , n+1 splitting hints , integration scaling to an expected total H , and a functional-group heatmap bar .

Enter the expected total ¹H count (often non-exchangeable H). We’ll scale your integrations and suggest the closest integer assignments. Missing/overlapping/exchangeable peaks can make this imperfect.

We’ll flag common residual solvent + water peaks so students don’t over-interpret them. Use Ignore flagged solvent peaks to hide them from pattern detection + integration scaling.

How to use this helper

Pick solvent so residual peaks get flagged.

Paste peaks (optional) and click Parse — or type directly into the table.

Enter an integration target (optional) to scale integrations to an expected total H.

Click Analyze to get a simulated spectrum + heatmap bar + n+1 hints + pattern callouts.

How this helper works

It parses each signal into δ (ppm) , multiplicity , integration , and optional J (Hz) .

, , , and optional . It flags common residual solvent and water peaks based on your selected solvent (so students don’t over-assign them).

and peaks based on your selected solvent (so students don’t over-assign them). It generates an exam-friendly simulated spectrum (10 → 0 ppm) and a functional-group heatmap to show where signals cluster.

(10 → 0 ppm) and a to show where signals cluster. It provides n+1 splitting hints for s/d/t/q/quint/sext/sept and warns when m / br makes n+1 unreliable.

for s/d/t/q/quint/sext/sept and warns when / makes n+1 unreliable. Optional: if you enter a target total H, it scales integrations and suggests the closest integer assignments that sum to that total.

Formula & Equation Used

Splitting (simple n+1 rule): multiplicity = n + 1 Where n is the number of equivalent neighboring H (works best for simple first-order splitting). Integration scaling (optional “sum to N H”): scale factor = target H sum of integrations scaled integration = raw integration × scale factor Then we suggest integer H counts that sum to the target (helpful when signals overlap).

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Classic ethyl group (–CH₂CH₃)

You see a triplet near 1.25 ppm integrating to ~3H and a quartet near 4.10 ppm integrating to ~2H, both with similar J ≈ 7 Hz.

This matches an ethyl pattern: CH₃ (t, 3H) coupled to CH₂ (q, 2H).

Example 2 — Aromatic + methoxy (anisole-ish)

A multiplet from 7.10–7.40 ppm integrates to ~5H (aromatic), plus a singlet at 3.78 ppm integrates to ~3H.

That combination often suggests an aromatic ring plus an O–CH₃ group.

Example 3 — Using “sum to N H” scaling

Suppose your non-exchangeable proton total should be 12 H, but the raw integrations sum to 11.4.

The scale factor is 12 / 11.4 ≈ 1.053, so each integration is multiplied by ~1.053 and the helper suggests the closest integer H counts that sum to 12.

