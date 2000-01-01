Assumes 25 °C (pH + pOH = 14.00). Uses Henderson–Hasselbalch for buffer regions and hydrolysis at equivalence for weak systems.

Q: Do I need Ka or Kb?

Only for weak systems: WA+SB needs Ka; WB+SA needs Kb. Strong–strong does not need either.

Q: Why can I use moles in Henderson–Hasselbalch?

Because both acid and base are in the same solution; dividing by the same volume cancels in the ratio.

Q: What about polyprotic acids/bases?

This version assumes monoprotic systems. For polyprotic titrations, additional equivalence points appear—coming soon.