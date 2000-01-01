Acid–Base Titration Calculator
Determine the pH at any titration stage for strong/weak acids and strong/weak bases. Supports SA+SB, SB+SA, WA+SB, and WB+SA with region-aware formulas (buffer, equivalence, excess). Clear steps included.
Background
We do mole bookkeeping, identify the titration region, and apply the appropriate model: strong excess (direct [H⁺] or [OH⁻]), buffer (Henderson–Hasselbalch), equivalence (hydrolysis of the conjugate). Assumes 25 °C: pH + pOH = 14.00, Kw = 1.0×10⁻¹⁴.
How to use this calculator
- Pick the titration type. The Ka/Kb field switches automatically.
- Enter analyte volume (mL) and concentration (M).
- Enter titrant concentration and the volume added (mL).
- Click Calculate. We identify the region and apply the correct formula.
Assumes 25 °C (pH + pOH = 14.00). Uses Henderson–Hasselbalch for buffer regions and hydrolysis at equivalence for weak systems.
Formula & Equation Used
- Strong excess: [H⁺] = nexcess/Vtot or [OH⁻] = nexcess/Vtot
- Buffer (WA+SB): pH = pKa + log([A⁻]/[HA])
- Buffer (WB+SA): pOH = pKb + log([BH⁺]/[B]); pH = 14 − pOH
- Equivalence (WA+SB): [OH⁻] ≈ √(Kb·CA⁻), Kb = Kw/Ka
- Equivalence (WB+SA): [H⁺] ≈ √(Ka·CBH⁺), Ka = Kw/Kb
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Example (WA + SB, pre-equivalence buffer)
25.0 mL 0.100 M acetic acid (Ka=1.8×10⁻⁵) + 12.5 mL 0.100 M NaOH.
- n(HA)=0.00250 mol; n(OH⁻)=0.00125 mol ⇒ buffer: HA left, A⁻ formed.
- pH = pKa + log(n(A⁻)/n(HA left)) = 4.74 + log(0.00125/0.00125) = 4.74.
- Using concentrations gives the same ratio because both are divided by Vtot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Do I need Ka or Kb?
Only for weak systems: WA+SB needs Ka; WB+SA needs Kb. Strong–strong does not need either.
Q: Why can I use moles in Henderson–Hasselbalch?
Because both acid and base are in the same solution; dividing by the same volume cancels in the ratio.
Q: What about polyprotic acids/bases?
This version assumes monoprotic systems. For polyprotic titrations, additional equivalence points appear—coming soon.