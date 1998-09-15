If your date of birth is 2000-01-01 and you calculate your age today , the calculator returns your exact age in years, months, and days based on the current date.

If your date of birth is 1998-09-15 and you calculate your age on 2026-05-30, the calculator shows how old you were (or will be) on that exact day.

Example 2 — Age on a specific date

If you were born on 2004-02-29, the calculator correctly handles leap years and, in non-leap years, follows your selected rule (for example, treating your birthday as March 1).

Q: What does “exact age” mean?

It means calendar-based years, months, and days (not approximate averages).

Q: What about Feb 29 birthdays?

You can choose how to handle them in non-leap years (default: Mar 1).

Q: Why might my result differ from another site?

Some tools approximate months as 30 days. This calculator uses real calendar months.