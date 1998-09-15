Age Calculator
Calculate your exact age (years, months, days), total days lived, and time until your next birthday.
Background
“Exact age” here means calendar-accurate years, months, and days (it handles leap years and month lengths).
How to use this calculator
- Enter your Date of birth.
- Choose Today or a Custom date.
- Click Calculate to get your exact age.
How this calculator works
- Computes calendar-accurate years, then months, then days.
- Uses date-only math to avoid timezone issues.
- Handles leap years and variable month lengths.
Examples
Example 1 — Exact age today
If your date of birth is 2000-01-01 and you calculate your age today, the calculator returns your exact age in years, months, and days based on the current date.
Example 2 — Age on a specific date
If your date of birth is 1998-09-15 and you calculate your age on 2026-05-30, the calculator shows how old you were (or will be) on that exact day.
Example 3 — Leap year birthday
If you were born on 2004-02-29, the calculator correctly handles leap years and, in non-leap years, follows your selected rule (for example, treating your birthday as March 1).
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What does “exact age” mean?
It means calendar-based years, months, and days (not approximate averages).
Q: What about Feb 29 birthdays?
You can choose how to handle them in non-leap years (default: Mar 1).
Q: Why might my result differ from another site?
Some tools approximate months as 30 days. This calculator uses real calendar months.