Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
All Calculators & ConvertersAll calculators

Set up your calculation

Tip: This calculator estimates gross income (before taxes/deductions).

Used for hourly/daily/weekly conversions.

Common defaults: 52 (no unpaid time) or ~48–50 (some unpaid time).

Compare:

Chips prefill the form and run the calculation.

Options:

Result:

No results yet. Enter values and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Pick your pay frequency (hourly, weekly, monthly, or yearly).
  • Enter Offer A (and optionally bonus/commission).
  • If you want, toggle Compare 2 offers and enter Offer B.
  • Click Calculate to see annual income + monthly/weekly equivalents.

How this calculator works

  • Hourly: annual = hourly × hours/week × weeks/year
  • Daily: annual = daily × (hours/week ÷ hours/day) × weeks/year (we assume 5 workdays/week by default)
  • Weekly: annual = weekly × weeks/year
  • Monthly: annual = monthly × 12
  • Yearly: annual = yearly
  • Total annual: base annual + bonus + commission

Formula & Equations Used

Hourly → annual: A = r · h · w

Weekly → annual: A = r · w

Monthly → annual: A = r · 12

Total annual: A_total = A_base + bonus + commission

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Hourly to annual

\$28/hour, 40 hours/week, 52 weeks/year → annual base = 28×40×52 = \$58,240.

Example 2 — Salary plus bonus

\$72,000/year + \$5,000 bonus → total annual = \$77,000.

Example 3 — Compare two offers

Offer A: \$80,000 + \$5,000 bonus = \$85,000. Offer B: \$77,000 + \$12,000 bonus = \$89,000 → Offer B is higher by \$4,000.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is this gross or net income?

This estimates gross income (before taxes, retirement contributions, and deductions).

Q: What should I use for weeks per year?

If you’re paid all year, 52 is common. If you have unpaid time off, use something like 48–50.

Q: Does currency change the math?

No — currency is just a label for the output format. The calculations are the same.