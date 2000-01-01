Annual Income Calculator
Convert pay rates to annual income fast — hourly, daily, weekly, monthly, or yearly. Add bonus and commission, and optionally compare two offers side-by-side.
Background
“Annual income” (gross) is your expected earnings over a year. If you’re paid hourly or weekly, we estimate annual income using your hours per week and weeks per year.
How to use this calculator
- Pick your pay frequency (hourly, weekly, monthly, or yearly).
- Enter Offer A (and optionally bonus/commission).
- If you want, toggle Compare 2 offers and enter Offer B.
- Click Calculate to see annual income + monthly/weekly equivalents.
How this calculator works
- Hourly: annual = hourly × hours/week × weeks/year
- Daily: annual = daily × (hours/week ÷ hours/day) × weeks/year (we assume 5 workdays/week by default)
- Weekly: annual = weekly × weeks/year
- Monthly: annual = monthly × 12
- Yearly: annual = yearly
- Total annual: base annual + bonus + commission
Formula & Equations Used
Hourly → annual: A = r · h · w
Weekly → annual: A = r · w
Monthly → annual: A = r · 12
Total annual: A_total = A_base + bonus + commission
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1 — Hourly to annual
\$28/hour, 40 hours/week, 52 weeks/year → annual base = 28×40×52 = \$58,240.
Example 2 — Salary plus bonus
\$72,000/year + \$5,000 bonus → total annual = \$77,000.
Example 3 — Compare two offers
Offer A: \$80,000 + \$5,000 bonus = \$85,000. Offer B: \$77,000 + \$12,000 bonus = \$89,000 → Offer B is higher by \$4,000.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Is this gross or net income?
This estimates gross income (before taxes, retirement contributions, and deductions).
Q: What should I use for weeks per year?
If you’re paid all year, 52 is common. If you have unpaid time off, use something like 48–50.
Q: Does currency change the math?
No — currency is just a label for the output format. The calculations are the same.