Example 1 — Hourly to annual

Example 2 — Salary plus bonus

Offer A: \$80,000 + \$5,000 bonus = \$85,000. Offer B: \$77,000 + \$12,000 bonus = \$89,000 → Offer B is higher by \$4,000.

Example 3 — Compare two offers

Q: Is this gross or net income?

This estimates gross income (before taxes, retirement contributions, and deductions).

Q: What should I use for weeks per year?

If you’re paid all year, 52 is common. If you have unpaid time off, use something like 48–50.

Q: Does currency change the math?

No — currency is just a label for the output format. The calculations are the same.