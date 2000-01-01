Bond Order Calculator

Compute bond order from either MO theory (diatomic) using \( \text{BO}=\frac{N_b - N_a}{2} \) or from Lewis/resonance structures as an average across equivalent bonds. Quick picks and step-by-step derivations included.

Background

Bond order estimates the strength/number of bonds between two atoms. In MO theory for diatomics, it’s half the difference between electrons in bonding and antibonding molecular orbitals. In resonance systems (e.g., carbonate, benzene), it’s the average number of bond pairs per equivalent bond (total bond-order units divided by the number of equivalent bonds).