Buffer Capacity Calculator
Compute a monoprotic buffer’s buffer capacity β at a specified pH using the Van Slyke equation. Enter pKa/Ka, total buffer concentration C, and pH. Optionally include the water term.
Background
Buffer capacity, β = d(nacid/base)/d(pH) per liter, measures a buffer’s resistance to pH change. For a simple HA/A⁻ system at 25 °C:
βbuffer = 2.303 · C · (Ka[H⁺]) / (Ka + [H⁺])²
Many texts add the water contribution: βwater = 2.303 · ([H⁺] + [OH⁻]), so βtotal = βbuffer + βwater. Capacity peaks near pH ≈ pKa.
How to use this calculator
- Choose whether to enter pKa or Ka, then provide its value.
- Enter total buffer concentration C (mol·L⁻¹) and the target pH.
- Optionally include the water term (recommended near very acidic/basic pH).
- Click Calculate to see βbuffer, βwater, and βtotal with the HA/A⁻ split.
Assumes 25 °C (Kw = 1.0×10⁻¹⁴). Monoprotic buffer pair only.
Formula & Equation Used
Henderson–Hasselbalch: pH = pKa + log₁₀([A⁻]/[HA])
Split at pH: R = 10^(pH − pKa), [A⁻] = C·R/(1+R), [HA] = C/(1+R)
Van Slyke (buffer pair): βbuffer = 2.303·C·(Ka[H⁺])/(Ka + [H⁺])²
Water term (optional): βwater = 2.303·([H⁺] + [OH⁻])
Total: βtotal = βbuffer + βwater
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1 — Acetate at pH = pKa
pKa=4.76, C=0.100 M, pH=4.76 → [H⁺]=1.74×10⁻⁵, R=1 ⇒ [HA]=[A⁻]=0.0500 M.
βbuffer=2.303·0.100·(Ka[H⁺])/(Ka+[H⁺])² ≈ 0.0576 mol·L⁻¹·pH⁻¹.
βwater≈2.303·([H⁺]+[OH⁻]) is negligible near neutrality → βtotal≈βbuffer.
Example 2 — Phosphate (2nd step) near neutral pH
pKa2=7.21, C=0.050 M, pH=7.20 → R≈0.98 ⇒ [A⁻]≈0.025 M, [HA]≈0.0255 M.
Compute βbuffer as above; add βwater if desired for total capacity.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: When should I include the water term?
At very low/high pH, βwater=2.303([H⁺]+[OH⁻]) can be significant. Near pH≈pKa it’s usually small.
Q: Which concentration do I enter for C?
Use the total buffer pair concentration C = [HA]+[A⁻] at the working pH.
Q: Does this handle polyprotic buffers?
This tool uses a monoprotic model. For polyprotic systems, sum Van Slyke terms for each relevant step.