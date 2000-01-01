Buffer Capacity Calculator

Compute a monoprotic buffer’s buffer capacity β at a specified pH using the Van Slyke equation. Enter pKa/Ka, total buffer concentration C, and pH. Optionally include the water term.

Background

Buffer capacity, β = d(nacid/base)/d(pH) per liter, measures a buffer’s resistance to pH change. For a simple HA/A⁻ system at 25 °C:

β buffer = 2.303 · C · (K a [H⁺]) / (K a + [H⁺])²