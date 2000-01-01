Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
All Calculators & ConvertersAll calculators

Enter buffer data

Buffer type:

Provide acid constant:

Component input mode:

Options:

Chips prefill values and auto-calculate.

Uses your selected Ka/pKa (acid) or Kb/pKb (base).

Result:

No results yet. Enter inputs and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Pick buffer type: acid (HA/A⁻) or base (B/BH⁺).
  • Provide pK (or K): use pKa for acid buffers, pKb for base buffers.
  • Enter amounts: either concentrations, or masses + molar masses + volume.
  • Calculate: we compute pH (or pOH → pH) and show steps.

Formula & Equation Used

Acid buffer: pH = pKa + log₁₀([A⁻]/[HA])

Base buffer: pOH = pKb + log₁₀([BH⁺]/[B]), then pH = 14 − pOH

Concentration from mass: C = (m/M)/V

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Acetate: pKa=4.76; [A⁻]=0.10 M, [HA]=0.10 M

pH = 4.76 + log(0.10/0.10) = 4.76.

Example 2 — Acetate: pKa=4.76; [A⁻]=0.050 M, [HA]=0.200 M

pH = 4.76 + log(0.050/0.200) = 4.16.

Example 3 — Ammonia: pKb=4.75; [B]=0.120 M, [BH⁺]=0.080 M

pOH = 4.75 + log(0.080/0.120) = 4.57 → pH = 9.43.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: pKa or Ka? pKb or Kb?

Either works—enter pK or K and we handle the conversion.

Q: Activities vs concentrations?

At typical lab strengths, activity ≈ concentration. For high ionic strength, use activity coefficients.

Q: Temperature?

We assume 25 °C and pH + pOH ≈ 14. pK values are temperature-dependent.