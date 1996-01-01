Carrying Capacity Calculator

Model population growth using either logistic growth (with carrying capacity K) or exponential growth (no K). Solve for N(t), r, time, or estimate r from two data points, and visualize the curve with a mini chart. Perfect for ecology, AP/college bio, and population dynamics.

Background

Carrying capacity (K) is the maximum population an environment can sustain long-term. Logistic growth starts nearly exponential, then slows as resources become limited: N(t) = K / (1 + ((K − N₀)/N₀)·e^(−r·t)). Early on (far below K), growth behaves a lot like exponential.