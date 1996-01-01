Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
All Calculators & ConvertersAll calculators

Carrying Capacity Calculator

Model population growth using either logistic growth (with carrying capacity K) or exponential growth (no K). Solve for N(t), r, time, or estimate r from two data points, and visualize the curve with a mini chart. Perfect for ecology, AP/college bio, and population dynamics.

Background

Carrying capacity (K) is the maximum population an environment can sustain long-term. Logistic growth starts nearly exponential, then slows as resources become limited: N(t) = K / (1 + ((K − N₀)/N₀)·e^(−r·t)). Early on (far below K), growth behaves a lot like exponential.

Enter values

Use logistic when a maximum (K) matters. Use exponential for early growth / “no limit” problems.

Logistic model assumes 0 < N < K and r is per unit time.

Model inputs

Must be > 0.

Only used for logistic.

Units: per time unit (ex: per year).

Choose the same unit your r uses.

Use this if you’re given the population at time t.

Estimate r from two time points

Treat t₁ as your “start”: set N₀ = N₁, then estimate r so the model reaches N₂ after Δt = t₂ − t₁. Logistic estimation uses K.

Required for logistic estimation.

If provided, we predict N(t) from the same start at t₁.

Time unit comes from the selector above (same unit as r).

Options

Rounding affects display only.

Chips prefill and calculate immediately.

Result

No results yet. Enter values and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Pick a growth model: logistic (with K) or exponential (no K).
  • Choose what you want to solve for (or select Estimate r from two time points).
  • Enter the remaining values, then click Calculate for the answer, interpretation, a mini chart, and steps.

How this calculator works

  • Logistic: N(t) = K / (1 + ((K−N₀)/N₀)e^(−rt))
  • Exponential: N(t) = N₀·e^(rt)
  • When far below K, logistic growth behaves almost exponential (so doubling time is very test-friendly).

Formula & Equation Used

Logistic: N(t) = \u2009K / (1 + A e^(−rt)) where A = (K−N₀)/N₀

Exponential: N(t) = N₀ e^(rt)

Doubling time (early growth): t_d = ln(2)/r

Solve r (logistic): r = −(1/t)\u2009ln\Big(\u2009((K−N(t))N₀) / ((K−N₀)N(t))\u2009\Big)

Solve r (exponential): r = (1/t)\u2009ln(N(t)/N₀)

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — Find N(t) (logistic)

A population starts at N₀ = 100, carrying capacity is K = 1000, growth rate r = 0.4 per year. Find N(5).

  1. Compute A = (K − N₀)/N₀ = (1000 − 100)/100 = 9
  2. Plug in: N(t) = 1000 / (1 + 9e^(−0.4·5))
  3. Compute and interpret: the population increases but stays below K.

Example 2 — Solve for r (exponential)

A population starts at N₀ = 50 and reaches N(t) = 200 after t = 3 years. Find the growth rate r.

  1. Use exponential growth: N(t) = N₀ e^(rt).
  2. Divide by N₀: N(t)/N₀ = e^(rt)200/50 = 4.
  3. Take ln: ln(4) = rt.
  4. Solve: r = (1/3)ln(4) (per year).

Example 3 — Solve for time t (logistic)

A population starts at N₀ = 100, carrying capacity is K = 1000, and r = 0.5 per year. How long until it reaches N(t) = 700?

  1. Use the logistic rearranged form: t = −(1/r)·ln(((K−N(t))N₀)/((K−N₀)N(t))).
  2. Substitute values: t = −(1/0.5)·ln(((1000−700)·100)/((1000−100)·700)).
  3. Compute the ln term and solve for t.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does carrying capacity (K) mean?

It’s the long-term maximum population that the environment can sustain with available resources.

Q: Can N(t) be bigger than K?

In the logistic model, N(t) approaches K but does not exceed it (unless inputs are inconsistent). Real populations can overshoot temporarily, but that’s beyond this simple model.

Q: What does r represent?

r is the intrinsic growth rate per time unit. Larger r means faster early growth.

Q: Why is the curve S-shaped?

Growth is fast when resources are abundant, then slows as competition increases near K.