How to use this calculator

  • Pick a start date and an end date (or enable Until today).
  • Choose options like inclusive end day or auto-swap.
  • Click Calculate to get calendar duration (Y/M/D) and total days.

How this calculator works

  • Total days: counts calendar days between the dates (optionally inclusive).
  • Calendar duration: finds full years, then full months, then remaining days.
  • Leap years & month length: automatically handled by real calendar dates.

Formula & Equations Used

Total days (exclusive): difference in UTC date-only timestamps.

Inclusive option: days_inclusive = days_exclusive + 1

Calendar breakdown: accumulate whole years → whole months → leftover days.

Example

Example — 2020-02-29 to 2025-02-28

Calendar duration is computed using real month lengths. Depending on “Include end day,” the total-day count differs by 1.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why do “total days” and “years/months/days” feel different?

Total days is a straight count. Years/months/days is calendar-based (months differ in length), so it’s reported as whole units.

Q: What does “Include end day” mean?

If start and end are the same date, exclusive gives 0 days, inclusive gives 1 day (counting that day).

Q: Why swap reversed dates?

It prevents errors when someone accidentally enters the later date as the start date.