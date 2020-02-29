Calendar breakdown: accumulate whole years → whole months → leftover days .

Calendar duration is computed using real month lengths. Depending on “Include end day,” the total-day count differs by 1.

Example — 2020-02-29 to 2025-02-28

Q: Why do “total days” and “years/months/days” feel different?

Total days is a straight count. Years/months/days is calendar-based (months differ in length), so it’s reported as whole units.

Q: What does “Include end day” mean?

If start and end are the same date, exclusive gives 0 days, inclusive gives 1 day (counting that day).

Q: Why swap reversed dates?

It prevents errors when someone accidentally enters the later date as the start date.