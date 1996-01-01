Q: What is the k-factor?

It’s a simple way to model atmospheric refraction by increasing the Earth’s effective radius: R' = R/(1−k). Typical values are around 0.13, but conditions vary.

Q: Why do I see “drop” and “hidden height”?

Drop is the surface fall below a tangent at the observer. Hidden height estimates how much of a distant object is below the line-of-sight (tangent) given your observer height.

Q: Is this exact?

It’s a spherical model with a common refraction approximation. Real-world visibility also depends on terrain, temperature gradients, and where exactly you measure heights from (sea level vs ground).