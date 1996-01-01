Skip to main content
Tip: Hidden height assumes a straight line-of-sight tangent from the observer.

For best intuition, try 1–200 km (or 1–120 mi).

Example: standing person ≈ 1.6–1.8 m (5–6 ft).

Used for clearance/visibility against your line-of-sight.

How to use this calculator

  • Pick a mode (drop, hidden height, horizon, or required height).
  • Enter the needed values (distance and/or heights). Choose any units.
  • Optionally enable refraction (k-factor) to model typical atmospheric bending.
  • Click Calculate to get results, steps, and a mini visual.

How this calculator works

  • Curvature drop uses a spherical Earth model.
  • For small-to-moderate distances, a great approximation is drop ≈ d² / (2R') where R' is effective radius.
  • Horizon distance uses d ≈ √(2R'·h).
  • Hidden height

Formula & Equation Used

Earth radius: R ≈ 6,371,000 m

Effective radius (refraction): R' = R / (1 − k)

Drop (approx): drop ≈ d² / (2R')

Horizon distance: d ≈ √(2R'·h)

Dip angle (approx): α ≈ √(2h/R') (radians)

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — Curvature drop over 10 km

  1. Distance: d = 10,000 m
  2. Use drop ≈ d²/(2R)
  3. drop ≈ (10,000²)/(2·6,371,000) ≈ 7.85 m

Example 2 — Horizon from 1.7 m height

  1. Height: h = 1.7 m
  2. Use d ≈ √(2Rh)
  3. d ≈ √(2·6,371,000·1.7) ≈ 4,650 m ≈ 4.65 km

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the k-factor?

It’s a simple way to model atmospheric refraction by increasing the Earth’s effective radius: R' = R/(1−k). Typical values are around 0.13, but conditions vary.

Q: Why do I see “drop” and “hidden height”?

Drop is the surface fall below a tangent at the observer. Hidden height estimates how much of a distant object is below the line-of-sight (tangent) given your observer height.

Q: Is this exact?

It’s a spherical model with a common refraction approximation. Real-world visibility also depends on terrain, temperature gradients, and where exactly you measure heights from (sea level vs ground).