Electrical Power Calculator
Solve for power (W), voltage (V), current (A), or resistance (Ω) using P = V·I, P = I²R, P = V²/R, and (for V/I/R) Ohm’s Law: V = I·R. Includes unit conversion, quick picks, step-by-step, and a mini power scale.
Background
Electrical power tells you how fast electrical energy is used or delivered. For simple DC circuits (or AC using RMS values with power-factor assumptions), power links voltage and current: P = V·I. Using Ohm’s Law V = I·R, you can also write P = I²R and P = V²/R.
How to use this calculator
- Pick a method: P = V·I, P = I²R, P = V²/R, or V = I·R.
- Choose what you want to solve for (P, V, I, or R).
- Enter the other required values (units can differ; we convert internally).
- Click Calculate to see the result, conversions, and steps.
How this calculator works
- Convert inputs to consistent base units: W, V, A, Ω.
- Solve for the selected variable using the chosen equation.
- Display common unit equivalents (e.g., W ↔ kW ↔ hp, Ω ↔ kΩ).
- Optionally show a mini power scale for intuition.
Formula & Equation Used
P = V·I
P = I²·R
P = V² / R
V = I·R
Identity: 1 W = 1 V·A
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1 — P = V·I
A charger outputs 5 V at 2 A.
- Use P = V·I
- P = 5 × 2 = 10 W
Example 2 — P = V²/R
A device runs at 12 V with 6 Ω resistance.
- Use P = V²/R
- P = 12² / 6 = 144 / 6 = 24 W
Example 3 — P = I²R
A current of 0.5 A flows through a 10 Ω resistor.
- Use P = I²R
- P = (0.5)² × 10 = 0.25 × 10 = 2.5 W
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is 1 watt?
1 watt means 1 joule per second. In circuit terms, 1 W = 1 V·A.
Q: Can I use this for AC circuits?
For basic use, treat inputs as DC or RMS values. Real AC power can depend on power factor (not included here).
Q: Why are there multiple formulas for power?
Because combining P = V·I with V = I·R gives P = I²R and P = V²/R.
Q: What if I enter kΩ or mA?
That’s fine — the calculator converts everything to base units internally.