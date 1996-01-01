A current of 0.5 A flows through a 10 Ω resistor.

A device runs at 12 V with 6 Ω resistance.

Q: What is 1 watt?

1 watt means 1 joule per second. In circuit terms, 1 W = 1 V·A.

Q: Can I use this for AC circuits?

For basic use, treat inputs as DC or RMS values. Real AC power can depend on power factor (not included here).

Q: Why are there multiple formulas for power?

Because combining P = V·I with V = I·R gives P = I²R and P = V²/R.

Q: What if I enter kΩ or mA?

That’s fine — the calculator converts everything to base units internally.