Electrolysis Calculator
Estimate the amount of substance deposited or dissolved during electrolysis using current, time, and the number of electrons transferred (n). Uses Faraday’s law: Q = I·t and moles = Q / (n·F).
Background
Faraday’s constant F = 96485 C·mol−1. Given a current I and time t, the charge passed is Q = I·t. If n electrons are required per mole of product, then moles(product) = Q / (n·F) and mass = moles·M (where M is molar mass). You can optionally include current efficiency (%).
How to use this calculator
1) Enter current, time, n, and (optionally) molar mass and efficiency.
2) Click Calculate to get charge, moles of product, and mass.
3) If generating a gas, add a molar gas volume (e.g., 22.414 L/mol at STP) to get volume.
Tips
- Common n values: Ag⁺→Ag: 1; Cu²⁺→Cu: 2; Al³⁺→Al: 3; 2H⁺→H₂: 2; 2Cl⁻→Cl₂: 2.
- If efficiency < 100%, only a fraction of the charge plates the target species.
- Units convert automatically (A↔mA, s/min/h).
Formulas Used
Charge passed: Q = I·t (C).
Effective charge (with efficiency η%): Qeff = Q × (η/100).
Moles of electrons: ne⁻ = Qeff / F.
Moles of product: nproduct = ne⁻ / n.
Mass: m = nproduct·M.
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1: Mass from current & time (Cu²⁺ → Cu)
I = 2.50 A, t = 30.0 min (1800 s), n = 2, M = 63.546 g/mol, F = 96485 C/mol.
Q = 2.50×1800 = 4500 C; moles e⁻ = 4500/96485 = 0.04664 mol e⁻;
moles Cu = 0.04664/2 = 0.02332 mol; mass = 0.02332×63.546 ≈ 1.48 g.
Example 2: Gas volume (2H⁺ → H₂ at STP)
I = 1.20 A, t = 40.0 min (2400 s), n = 2; Vm = 22.414 L/mol (STP).
Q = 1.20×2400 = 2880 C; moles e⁻ = 2880/96485 = 0.02985 mol e⁻;
moles H₂ = 0.02985/2 = 0.01493 mol; volume = 0.01493×22.414 ≈ 0.334 L.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What value should I use for n?
Use the electrons per mole of product. For example, Cu²⁺→Cu needs 2 e⁻ per Cu atom (n=2).
Q: Do I need molar mass?
Only if you want mass (grams). If you just need moles, you can leave M blank.
Q: How do I include efficiency?
Enter a percentage. If 100%, all charge goes to your target species; if 90%, only 90% does.