Electrolysis Calculator

Estimate the amount of substance deposited or dissolved during electrolysis using current, time, and the number of electrons transferred (n). Uses Faraday’s law: Q = I·t and moles = Q / (n·F).

Background

Faraday’s constant F = 96485 C·mol−1. Given a current I and time t, the charge passed is Q = I·t. If n electrons are required per mole of product, then moles(product) = Q / (n·F) and mass = moles·M (where M is molar mass). You can optionally include current efficiency (%).