How to use this calculator

  • Input: Type symbol (Fe), name (Iron), or atomic number (26). Add a charge for ions (e.g., 2 for 2⁺).
  • Output: Full and condensed configurations, step-by-step orbital filling, and an optional per-shell chart.
  • Ions: For cations, electrons are removed from the highest n; in transition metals, ns are removed before (n−1)d.
  • Exceptions: Common cases (Cr, Cu, Mo, Ag, Au, Pd, Pt, etc.) are handled with known experimental configurations.

Formula & Equation Used

Aufbau order (through n=7): 1s → 2s → 2p → 3s → 3p → 4s → 3d → 4p → 5s → 4d → 5p → 6s → 4f → 5d → 6p → 7s → 5f → 6d → 7p

Subshell capacities: s=2, p=6, d=10, f=14.

Condensed form: Replace filled core with nearest preceding noble gas: e.g., [Ar] 4s² 3d⁶.

Ionization rule (simplified): Remove from highest n; for transition metals, remove ns before (n−1)d.

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Fe (Z=26)

Fe → [Ar] 4s² 3d⁶. For Fe²⁺, remove 4s electrons first: [Ar] 3d⁶.

Example 2 — Cu (exception)

Cu → [Ar] 3d¹⁰ 4s¹ (not 3d⁹ 4s²). Cu⁺ → [Ar] 3d¹⁰.

Example 3 — O²⁻

O: 1s² 2s² 2p⁴; O²⁻ adds two e⁻ → 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ = [He] 2s² 2p⁶ = [Ne].

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why do some elements have “exceptions”?

Electron–electron interactions and small energy differences can favor half-filled or filled subshells (e.g., d⁵ or d¹⁰), producing observed deviations.

Q: How are electrons removed for transition-metal cations?

From the valence shell first (highest n), specifically removing ns before (n−1)d.

Q: Is the aufbau order always exact?

It’s a powerful guideline for ground-state atoms/ions, but subtle variations exist—our calculator applies standard undergraduate rules plus common exceptions.