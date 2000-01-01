Electronegativity Calculator

Compare electronegativities (χ) and bond polarity for two elements. Uses the Pauling scale by default. Computes Δχ, classifies bond type (nonpolar, polar, ionic), estimates % ionic character, and shows dipole direction. Optional mini chart visualizes χ and Δχ. Advanced mode supports the Allred–Rochow scale.

Background

Electronegativity (χ) describes an atom’s tendency to attract electrons in a bond. The Pauling scale is standard in general chemistry. A rule of thumb: Δχ < 0.4 (nonpolar covalent), 0.4–1.7 (polar covalent), > 1.7 (ionic).