Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
All Calculators & ConvertersAll calculators

Enter values to compute with Faraday’s law:

Solve for:

Default: 96485.33212 C·mol⁻¹ (can adjust if your course uses 96485).

Result:

No results yet. Fill inputs and click Calculate.

How it works

Use Q = I · t to get charge (C). Then apply m = (Q · M) / (n · F) to find mass (g) deposited. Rearranging gives formulas for solving for Q, t, or I.

  • Solve for m: need M, n, and either Q or (I & t).
  • Solve for Q: need m, M, n.
  • Solve for t: need m, M, n, and I.
  • Solve for I: need m, M, n, and t.

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 (mass from current & time)

Plate Cu from Cu²⁺ (n = 2) using I = 2.50 A for t = 30.0 min (1800 s). M = 63.546 g/mol, F = 96485 C/mol.

  1. Compute charge: Q = I · t = 2.50 × 1800 = 4500 C.
  2. Mass: m = (Q · M) / (n · F) = (4500 × 63.546) / (2 × 96485) ≈ 1.48 g.

Example 2 (time from desired mass)

Deposit 0.500 g Ag from Ag⁺ (n = 1) at I = 0.750 A. M = 107.8682 g/mol, F = 96485 C/mol.

  1. Q = (m · n · F) / M = (0.500 × 1 × 96485) / 107.8682 ≈ 447.1 C.
  2. t = Q / I = 447.1 / 0.750 ≈ 596 s ≈ 9.93 min.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Where do the n values come from?

From the ion charge: Ag⁺ → n = 1, Cu²⁺ → n = 2, Al³⁺ → n = 3, etc.

Q: Does molar mass depend on the ion?

Use the element’s molar mass for the deposited species (e.g., Cu(s) from Cu²⁺ uses 63.546 g/mol).

Q: Which Faraday constant should I use?

Most courses use 96485 C/mol. We default to 96485.33212 C/mol (CODATA style); you can adjust it.