Use Q = I · t to get charge (C). Then apply m = (Q · M) / (n · F) to find mass (g) deposited. Rearranging gives formulas for solving for Q, t, or I.

Plate Cu from Cu²⁺ (n = 2) using I = 2.50 A for t = 30.0 min (1800 s). M = 63.546 g/mol, F = 96485 C/mol.

Example 1 (mass from current & time)

Deposit 0.500 g Ag from Ag⁺ (n = 1) at I = 0.750 A. M = 107.8682 g/mol, F = 96485 C/mol.

Example 2 (time from desired mass)

Q: Where do the n values come from?

From the ion charge: Ag⁺ → n = 1, Cu²⁺ → n = 2, Al³⁺ → n = 3, etc.

Q: Does molar mass depend on the ion?

Use the element’s molar mass for the deposited species (e.g., Cu(s) from Cu²⁺ uses 63.546 g/mol).

Q: Which Faraday constant should I use?

Most courses use 96485 C/mol. We default to 96485.33212 C/mol (CODATA style); you can adjust it.