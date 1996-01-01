Skip to main content
Estimate retention

Tip: Use Recall Probability to check “How much will I remember after X time?” Use Planner to get “When should I review next to stay above a target retention?”

This model uses time since your most recent review.

0 means you learned it once (no extra review yet). More reviews → slower forgetting.

Difficulty adjusts the “half-life” (how long retention stays near 50%).

%

Leave blank to use a default mastery based on difficulty.

Display:

Result:

No results yet. Enter values and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Pick a mode: Recall, Next Review, or Exam Schedule.
  • Enter your inputs (time, difficulty, reviews, target retention).
  • Click Calculate to see retention estimates + optional steps.

How this calculator works

  • We model retention using an exponential forgetting curve: R(t) = R₀ · e^(−t/τ)
  • τ (memory time constant) grows with more reviews and easier material.
  • To find a next review time for a target retention R*, we solve: t = −τ · ln(R*/R₀)

Formula & Equation Used

Retention model: R(t) = R₀ · e^(−t/τ)

Next review time: t_next = −τ · ln(R_target / R₀)

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — Recall after 24 hours

You last reviewed a concept 24 hours ago. It’s medium difficulty and you’ve completed 1 review. Starting mastery is 90%.

  1. Use retention model: R(t) = R₀ · e^(−t/τ)
  2. Convert inputs: R₀ = 0.90, t = 24 h
  3. Compute τ from difficulty + reviews (model choice)
  4. Compute R(t) and output recall probability

Example 2 — Next review time to stay ≥ 85%

You want to keep recall at or above 85%. The topic is medium difficulty, you’ve completed 2 reviews, and your starting mastery is 92%.

  1. Use planner equation: t_next = −τ · ln(R_target / R₀)
  2. Convert inputs: R₀ = 0.92, R_target = 0.85
  3. Compute τ from difficulty + number of reviews
  4. Solve for t_next and display as hours + days

Example 3 — Recall after 5 days (hard topic)

You last reviewed a hard concept 5 days ago. You’ve completed 1 review and your starting mastery is 88%.

  1. Use retention model: R(t) = R₀ · e^(−t/τ)
  2. Convert time: t = 5 days (convert to hours internally)
  3. Compute τ from difficulty + reviews
  4. Compute R(t) and output recall probability

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is this exact?

No. Real memory varies by person and topic. This calculator provides a reasonable, educational estimate and a practical review suggestion.

Q: Why do more reviews help?

Reviewing strengthens retrieval and typically increases the time it takes to forget again, which is the key idea behind spaced repetition.

Q: What’s “starting mastery”?

It’s your estimated retention immediately after your last review. If you’re unsure, leave it blank and we’ll use a default based on difficulty.

Q: Can I use this for flashcards?

Yes — flashcards are a great fit because each review is a retrieval attempt and spacing matters.

