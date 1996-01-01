Forgetting Curve Calculator

Estimate recall probability over time and get a recommended next review using a simple, research-inspired forgetting curve model. Choose a mode, enter a few inputs, and see results with optional step-by-step and a mini visualization.

Background

The forgetting curve describes how memory fades over time without review—an effect first studied by Hermann Ebbinghaus. A common way to model this is an exponential decay where retention drops as time passes. Reviewing the material boosts memory and increases the time it takes to forget again (that’s the basic idea behind spaced repetition).