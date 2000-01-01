Skip to main content
How to use this calculator

  • Acid buffer: pH = pKa + log([A⁻]/[HA])
  • Base buffer: pOH = pKb + log([BH⁺]/[B]); pH = 14 − pOH
  • Solve for ratio: Acid: ratio = 10^(pH − pKa); Base: ratio = 10^((14 − pH) − pKb)
  • Solve for pK: Acid: pKa = pH − log(ratio); Base: pKb = (14 − pH) − log(ratio)

Accurate when 0.1 ≤ ratio ≤ 10. We use pH + pOH = 14.00 at 25 °C.

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 (Acid buffer pH)

pKa = 4.76, [A⁻]/[HA] = 1.0 ⇒ pH = 4.76.

Example 2 (Base buffer pH)

pKb = 4.75, [BH⁺]/[B] = 1.0 ⇒ pOH = 4.75 ⇒ pH = 9.25.

Example 3 (Solve ratio, acid)

Target pH = 7.40, pKa = 7.20 ⇒ ratio = 10^(0.20) ≈ 1.58.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What’s the difference between acid and base buffers here?

Acid buffers use pH = pKa + log([A⁻]/[HA]). Base buffers use pOH = pKb + log([BH⁺]/[B]), then pH = 14 − pOH (at 25 °C).

Q: When is Henderson–Hasselbalch accurate?

When 0.1 ≤ ratio ≤ 10 and both species are present at reasonable concentrations. At high ionic strength, activity effects can introduce error.

Q: Can I enter concentrations instead of a ratio?

Yes. Divide the base form concentration by the acid form concentration to get the ratio: [A⁻]/[HA] for acid buffers, [BH⁺]/[B] for base buffers.

Q: Does temperature affect results?

Yes—pKa and pKb are temperature-dependent, and pH + pOH = 14.00 is exact at 25 °C. Use values appropriate for your working temperature.