Accurate when 0.1 ≤ ratio ≤ 10. We use pH + pOH = 14.00 at 25 °C.

Q: What’s the difference between acid and base buffers here?

Acid buffers use pH = pK a + log([A⁻]/[HA]). Base buffers use pOH = pK b + log([BH⁺]/[B]), then pH = 14 − pOH (at 25 °C).

Q: When is Henderson–Hasselbalch accurate?

When 0.1 ≤ ratio ≤ 10 and both species are present at reasonable concentrations. At high ionic strength, activity effects can introduce error.

Q: Can I enter concentrations instead of a ratio?

Yes. Divide the base form concentration by the acid form concentration to get the ratio: [A⁻]/[HA] for acid buffers, [BH⁺]/[B] for base buffers.

Q: Does temperature affect results?