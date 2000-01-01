Skip to main content
  • Enter either pH or [H⁺] (M). Leave the other blank.
  • Check “Use Kw” to auto-compute [H⁺] of pure water at any T.
  • Toggle scientific notation or mini gauge as desired.

Formula & Equation Used

[H⁺] from pH: [H⁺] = 10−pH

pH from [H⁺]: pH = −log₁₀[H⁺]

Pure water at T: Kw(T) ≈ 1.0×10⁻¹⁴ (25 °C). [H⁺] = √Kw.

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — pH 3.50

[H⁺] = 10−3.50 = 3.16×10⁻⁴ M.

Example 2 — [H⁺] = 1.0×10⁻⁵ M

pH = −log₁₀(1.0×10⁻⁵) = 5.00.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Should I enter both pH and [H⁺]?

No. Enter only one and the calculator will compute the other.

Q: Why use scientific notation for [H⁺]?

[H⁺] values are often very small; scientific notation makes them easier to read and compare.

Q: What does the mini gauge show?

It places your result on the pH scale (0–14), highlighting acidic, neutral, or basic.