Integral Calculator

Trig basics: ∫ sin(x) dx = -cos(x) + C, ∫ cos(x) dx = sin(x) + C

Power rule: ∫ x n dx = x n+1 /(n+1) + C, for n ≠ -1

Q: What is the difference between an indefinite and definite integral?

An indefinite integral gives a family of antiderivatives and includes + C. A definite integral gives a number over an interval.

Q: Does the calculator show exact answers?

For supported common symbolic forms, yes. For many definite integrals, it also shows a decimal approximation.

Q: Why can a definite integral be negative?

Because a definite integral measures signed area. Regions below the x-axis contribute negatively.

Q: Does this support every possible integral?

This version focuses on the most common student integrals and uses numerical estimation for many definite-integral cases.