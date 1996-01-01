Lottery Tax Calculator
Estimate your take-home lottery winnings after federal, state, and optional local taxes. Compare Lump sum vs Annuity, include estimated withholding, and see a clean breakdown.
Background
Lottery prizes are typically taxed as ordinary income (federal + state, and sometimes local). The payout type (lump sum vs annuity) can change the taxable income timing. This calculator gives an estimate — final tax depends on your full tax return.
How to use this calculator
- Enter your prize amount and choose Lump sum or Annuity.
- Pick US (estimate) or Custom (your own tax rates).
- Add state + optional local tax, then click Calculate.
- Use the breakdown to estimate take-home and compare payouts.
How this calculator works
- Lump sum: converts advertised prize using your lump sum percentage.
- Annuity: spreads prize across years (simple equal-pay estimate).
- Taxes: estimates federal + state + local totals and subtracts from payout.
- Withholding: shows how much might be held back upfront (optional).
Formula & Equation Used
Lump sum cash payout: Cash = Prize × (Lump% / 100)
Total tax: T = Cash × (federal% + state% + local%)
Take-home: Net = Cash − T
Effective tax rate: ETR = T / Cash
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1 — Lump sum
Advertised prize = \$5,000,000, lump sum = 60%, total tax rate = 32%.
- Cash payout = 5,000,000 × 0.60 = 3,000,000
- Total tax = 3,000,000 × 0.32 = 960,000
- Take-home = 3,000,000 − 960,000 = 2,040,000
Example 2 — Annuity (simple)
Prize = \$2,000,000, annuity = 30 years, total tax rate = 28%.
- Average per year (before tax) = 2,000,000 ÷ 30 ≈ 66,667
- Average tax per year ≈ 66,667 × 0.28 ≈ 18,667
- Average take-home per year ≈ 66,667 − 18,667 ≈ 48,000
Example 3 — Custom rates
Prize = \$750,000, federal = 20%, state = 5%, local = 0%.
- Total tax rate = 0.20 + 0.05 + 0.00 = 0.25
- Total tax = 750,000 × 0.25 = 187,500
- Take-home = 750,000 − 187,500 = 562,500
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Is withholding my final tax?
No. Withholding is what’s held back upfront. Final tax depends on your full return.
Q: Why is annuity estimated evenly?
Real annuities can grow each year. This calculator uses a simple equal-pay estimate to keep it understandable.
Q: Does this include deductions and credits?
No — it’s an estimate. Your final tax depends on deductions, other income, and your full situation.
Q: Can I use this outside the US?
Yes — switch to Custom and enter your rates.