US mode uses a simplified estimate (not full bracket modeling). Custom mode lets you enter exact rates.

Enter the advertised prize or your actual prize amount. Commas are OK.

Many big jackpots offer a lump sum around 50–70% of the advertised annuity.

Used to estimate federal effective tax rate in US mode.

In US mode, this is a rough estimate. Tax rules vary and can change.

Some cities/counties have local taxes. Leave blank if none.

Withholding (optional):

This is money withheld upfront, not necessarily your final tax owed.

How to use this calculator

  • Enter your prize amount and choose Lump sum or Annuity.
  • Pick US (estimate) or Custom (your own tax rates).
  • Add state + optional local tax, then click Calculate.
  • Use the breakdown to estimate take-home and compare payouts.

How this calculator works

  • Lump sum: converts advertised prize using your lump sum percentage.
  • Annuity: spreads prize across years (simple equal-pay estimate).
  • Taxes: estimates federal + state + local totals and subtracts from payout.
  • Withholding: shows how much might be held back upfront (optional).

Formula & Equation Used

Lump sum cash payout: Cash = Prize × (Lump% / 100)

Total tax: T = Cash × (federal% + state% + local%)

Take-home: Net = Cash − T

Effective tax rate: ETR = T / Cash

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Lump sum

Advertised prize = \$5,000,000, lump sum = 60%, total tax rate = 32%.

  1. Cash payout = 5,000,000 × 0.60 = 3,000,000
  2. Total tax = 3,000,000 × 0.32 = 960,000
  3. Take-home = 3,000,000 − 960,000 = 2,040,000

Example 2 — Annuity (simple)

Prize = \$2,000,000, annuity = 30 years, total tax rate = 28%.

  1. Average per year (before tax) = 2,000,000 ÷ 30 ≈ 66,667
  2. Average tax per year ≈ 66,667 × 0.28 ≈ 18,667
  3. Average take-home per year ≈ 66,667 − 18,667 ≈ 48,000

Example 3 — Custom rates

Prize = \$750,000, federal = 20%, state = 5%, local = 0%.

  1. Total tax rate = 0.20 + 0.05 + 0.00 = 0.25
  2. Total tax = 750,000 × 0.25 = 187,500
  3. Take-home = 750,000 − 187,500 = 562,500

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is withholding my final tax?

No. Withholding is what’s held back upfront. Final tax depends on your full return.

Q: Why is annuity estimated evenly?

Real annuities can grow each year. This calculator uses a simple equal-pay estimate to keep it understandable.

Q: Does this include deductions and credits?

No — it’s an estimate. Your final tax depends on deductions, other income, and your full situation.

Q: Can I use this outside the US?

Yes — switch to Custom and enter your rates.