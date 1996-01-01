You measure 9 V across a 220 Ω resistor. Current: I = V / R → 0.041 A . Power: P = V² / R → 0.37 W . A 1/4 W resistor would likely overheat; 1/2 W is safer.

A device draws 200 mA at 5 V. Convert: 200 mA = 0.2 A . Then R = V / I → R = 5 / 0.2 = 25 Ω .

A 12 V source is connected to a 24 Ω resistor. Use I = V / R: I = 12 / 24 = 0.5 A . Power is P = V·I → 6 W .

Q: Which two values should I enter?

Any two of V, I, R, or P work. The calculator solves the remaining values consistently.

Q: Why does power matter?

Power tells you how much heat a component dissipates. Too much power for a resistor’s rating can cause overheating.

Q: What’s the difference between mA and A?

Milliamp is thousandths of an amp: 1 mA = 0.001 A. The calculator converts automatically.

Q: What if I enter three or four values?

The calculator checks consistency. If values conflict (due to rounding or measurement error), you’ll get a callout.