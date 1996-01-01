Skip to main content
How to use this calculator

  1. Enter any two known values (V, I, R, or P).
  2. Leave the value you want to find blank (or overwrite it).
  3. Pick units (V/mV/kV, A/mA, Ω/kΩ/MΩ, W/mW/kW).
  4. Click Calculate (or enable Auto-calculate).
  5. Optionally select a resistor power rating to check overheating risk.

How this calculator works

  • Normalize units: convert everything into base units (V, A, Ω, W).
  • Pick a consistent formula set: use Ohm’s Law and power relationships.
  • Solve unknowns: compute missing values from any two knowns.
  • Check power rating: compare computed power to the selected resistor rating.

Formula & Equation Used

Ohm’s Law: V = I·R

Current form: I = V / R

Resistance form: R = V / I

Power: P = V·I = I²·R = V² / R

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Find current

A 12 V source is connected to a 24 Ω resistor. Use I = V / R: I = 12 / 24 = 0.5 A. Power is P = V·I6 W.

Example 2 — Find resistance

A device draws 200 mA at 5 V. Convert: 200 mA = 0.2 A. Then R = V / IR = 5 / 0.2 = 25 Ω.

Example 3 — Check resistor rating

You measure 9 V across a 220 Ω resistor. Current: I = V / R0.041 A. Power: P = V² / R0.37 W. A 1/4 W resistor would likely overheat; 1/2 W is safer.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Which two values should I enter?

Any two of V, I, R, or P work. The calculator solves the remaining values consistently.

Q: Why does power matter?

Power tells you how much heat a component dissipates. Too much power for a resistor’s rating can cause overheating.

Q: What’s the difference between mA and A?

Milliamp is thousandths of an amp: 1 mA = 0.001 A. The calculator converts automatically.

Q: What if I enter three or four values?

The calculator checks consistency. If values conflict (due to rounding or measurement error), you’ll get a callout.