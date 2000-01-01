Pauling relation (empirical): % ionic ≈ (1 − e−0.25(Δχ)2) × 100

Where: Δχ = |χ(A) − χ(B)| (electronegativity difference)

Bond guide: Δχ < 0.4 → nonpolar; 0.4–1.7 → polar; > 1.7 → ionic

Q: How accurate is this % ionic?

It’s an empirical estimate for trends; real bonds depend on lattice energies and environment.

Q: Which electronegativity scale is used?

Pauling by default. Advanced mode adds Allred–Rochow, with fallback noted when unavailable.