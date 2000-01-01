Skip to main content
Formula & Equation Used

Pauling relation (empirical): % ionic ≈ (1 − e−0.25(Δχ)2) × 100

Where: Δχ = |χ(A) − χ(B)| (electronegativity difference)

Bond guide: Δχ < 0.4 → nonpolar; 0.4–1.7 → polar; > 1.7 → ionic

Examples

Na–Cl:

χ(Na)=0.93, χ(Cl)=3.16 → Δχ=2.23 → % ionic ≈ 63% → ionic

C–H:

χ(C)=2.55, χ(H)=2.20 → Δχ=0.35 → % ionic ≈ 3% → nonpolar

H–F:

χ(H)=2.20, χ(F)=3.98 → Δχ=1.78 → % ionic ≈ 66% → polar covalent

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How accurate is this % ionic?

It’s an empirical estimate for trends; real bonds depend on lattice energies and environment.

Q: Which electronegativity scale is used?

Pauling by default. Advanced mode adds Allred–Rochow, with fallback noted when unavailable.