A number with exactly two positive divisors (1 and itself) is called prime . All other integers greater than 1 are called composite .

If n = p₁ e₁ p₂ e₂ ... p k e k is the prime factorization of n, then:

Start with 60. 60 ÷ 2 = 30, so we record one factor 2. 30 ÷ 2 = 15, so we have 2² and the remaining number 15. 15 ÷ 3 = 5, so we record a 3. 5 is prime. So 60 = 2² · 3 · 5. Number of divisors: (2 + 1)(1 + 1)(1 + 1) = 3 · 2 · 2 = 12.

1024 is divisible by 2 many times: 1024 ÷ 2 = 512 512 ÷ 2 = 256 256 ÷ 2 = 128 128 ÷ 2 = 64 64 ÷ 2 = 32 32 ÷ 2 = 16 16 ÷ 2 = 8 8 ÷ 2 = 4 4 ÷ 2 = 2 2 ÷ 2 = 1 We divided by 2 a total of 10 times, so 1024 = 2¹⁰. Number of divisors: d(1024) = 10 + 1 = 11.

Q: What is the difference between factors and prime factors?

Factors are all the positive integers that divide a number without remainder. Prime factors are the prime numbers whose product equals the original number. Every factor can be built from the prime factors.

Q: How big a number can this calculator factor?

This tool is designed for integers up to about 1012. Larger numbers may still work but can be much slower to factor using simple methods.

Q: Why is prime factorization important?

Prime factorization is used to compute greatest common divisors, least common multiples, simplify fractions, study divisibility, and explore many number theory ideas in algebra and beyond.