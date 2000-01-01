Radioactive Decay Calculator

Predict the remaining amount, time, half-life, decay constant, or activity using the exponential decay law: N(t) = N₀·e−λt, with λ = ln 2 / t₁/₂. Student-friendly steps and common isotope quick picks included.

Background

Radioactive decay follows first-order kinetics. The decay constant λ (s⁻¹) and half-life t₁/₂ are related by λ = ln 2 / t₁/₂. Activity is A(t) = λN(t). As long as you use the same units for N and N₀ (g, mol, atoms, etc.), the ratio N(t)/N₀ is consistent.