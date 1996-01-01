Sleep Debt Calculator
Estimate your sleep debt over time by comparing how much you actually slept vs. your sleep need (recommended target hours). Use Quick average for a fast estimate, or Daily log for a more accurate week-by-week view.
Background
Sleep debt is the cumulative shortfall between the sleep your body needs and the sleep you actually get. It adds up night after night when you’re consistently below your target.
How to use this calculator
- Choose Quick average for a fast estimate, or Daily log for accuracy.
- Set your sleep need (target hours/night).
- Enter your sleep (average or per-day), then click Calculate.
How this calculator works
- For each day: debt = max(0, target − actual).
- Optional: surplus = max(0, actual − target).
- Totals are summed across the days you entered.
Formula & Equation Used
Daily sleep debt: Dᵢ = max(0, T − Sᵢ)
Daily surplus (optional): Pᵢ = max(0, Sᵢ − T)
Total debt: D = Σ Dᵢ
Net balance (if surplus counted): N = Σ(Sᵢ − T)
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1 — Quick average
Target T = 8 hours, average sleep = 6:30, days = 7.
- Convert 6:30 → 6.5 hours.
- Daily debt = max(0, 8 − 6.5) = 1.5 hours.
- Total debt = 1.5 × 7 = 10.5 hours.
Example 2 — Daily log with weekend catch-up
Target T = 8 hours. Sleeps: 6, 6:30, 7, 5:45, 6:15, 9, 9:30.
- Compute daily debt for each day (only when below 8).
- Weekend days (9, 9:30) produce surplus if enabled, but they don’t erase debt automatically unless you look at net balance.
- Totals summarize debt, surplus, and net balance.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Can I “pay back” sleep debt in one long night?
You can reduce your net shortfall by sleeping more, but recovery isn’t always 1-to-1 for how you feel. This calculator reports the arithmetic totals.
Q: What target should I use?
Many adults aim for 7–9 hours/night. Pick a target that matches your typical best-functioning sleep amount.
Q: Why track surplus?
Surplus helps you see “catch-up” nights. The calculator reports both totals and a net balance.
Q: Can I enter time like 7:45?
Yes. Use HH:MM (e.g., 7:45) or decimals (e.g., 7.75).
Q: Is this medical advice?
No. This is an educational estimate. If you have persistent sleep issues, consider talking to a healthcare professional.