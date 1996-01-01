Skip to main content
How to use this calculator

  • Choose Quick average for a fast estimate, or Daily log for accuracy.
  • Set your sleep need (target hours/night).
  • Enter your sleep (average or per-day), then click Calculate.

How this calculator works

  • For each day: debt = max(0, target − actual).
  • Optional: surplus = max(0, actual − target).
  • Totals are summed across the days you entered.

Formula & Equation Used

Daily sleep debt: Dᵢ = max(0, T − Sᵢ)

Daily surplus (optional): Pᵢ = max(0, Sᵢ − T)

Total debt: D = Σ Dᵢ

Net balance (if surplus counted): N = Σ(Sᵢ − T)

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Quick average

Target T = 8 hours, average sleep = 6:30, days = 7.

  1. Convert 6:30 → 6.5 hours.
  2. Daily debt = max(0, 8 − 6.5) = 1.5 hours.
  3. Total debt = 1.5 × 7 = 10.5 hours.

Example 2 — Daily log with weekend catch-up

Target T = 8 hours. Sleeps: 6, 6:30, 7, 5:45, 6:15, 9, 9:30.

  1. Compute daily debt for each day (only when below 8).
  2. Weekend days (9, 9:30) produce surplus if enabled, but they don’t erase debt automatically unless you look at net balance.
  3. Totals summarize debt, surplus, and net balance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I “pay back” sleep debt in one long night?

You can reduce your net shortfall by sleeping more, but recovery isn’t always 1-to-1 for how you feel. This calculator reports the arithmetic totals.

Q: What target should I use?

Many adults aim for 7–9 hours/night. Pick a target that matches your typical best-functioning sleep amount.

Q: Why track surplus?

Surplus helps you see “catch-up” nights. The calculator reports both totals and a net balance.

Q: Can I enter time like 7:45?

Yes. Use HH:MM (e.g., 7:45) or decimals (e.g., 7.75).

Q: Is this medical advice?

No. This is an educational estimate. If you have persistent sleep issues, consider talking to a healthcare professional.