Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
All Calculators & ConvertersAll calculators

Enter your inputs

Tip: Angles are measured from the normal (perpendicular line).

Angle units

Media (n₁ and n₂)

Typical intro assumption: n ≥ 1.

Measured from the normal. Valid range: 0 to 90° (or 0 to π/2 rad).

Used when solving for θ₁ or for n values.

Chips prefill a scenario and run the calculation.

Options:

Result:

No results yet. Enter values and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Pick what you want to solve for: θ₂, θ₁, n₁, n₂, or critical angle.
  • Choose your media (quick picks) or type custom refractive indices.
  • Enter the angles you know (measured from the normal).
  • Click Calculate to get the missing value, plus TIR/critical angle checks.

How this calculator works

  • Snell’s Law: n₁·sin(θ₁) = n₂·sin(θ₂)
  • Solve for θ₂: sin(θ₂) = (n₁/n₂)·sin(θ₁) then θ₂ = asin(…)
  • Total Internal Reflection: happens when n₁ > n₂ and sin(θ₂) would exceed 1.
  • Critical angle: if n₁ > n₂, then sin(θc) = n₂/n₁ and θc = asin(n₂/n₁).
  • Extra insight: speed ratio v₂/v₁ = n₁/n₂ and wavelength ratio λ₂/λ₁ = n₁/n₂ (frequency stays constant).

Formula & Equation Used

Snell’s Law: n₁·sin(θ₁) = n₂·sin(θ₂)

Solve for refraction angle: θ₂ = asin((n₁/n₂)·sin(θ₁))

Solve for incident angle: θ₁ = asin((n₂/n₁)·sin(θ₂))

Solve for refractive index: n₁ = n₂·sin(θ₂)/sin(θ₁),   n₂ = n₁·sin(θ₁)/sin(θ₂)

Critical angle (if n₁ > n₂): θc = asin(n₂/n₁)

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Air → Water (find θ₂)

Light goes from air (n₁≈1.0003) into water (n₂≈1.333) with θ₁=30°. Find θ₂.

  1. Use Snell’s Law: sin(θ₂)=(n₁/n₂)·sin(θ₁)
  2. sin(θ₂)=(1.0003/1.333)·sin(30°)≈0.375
  3. θ₂=asin(0.375)≈22.0°

Example 2 — Glass → Air (TIR check)

Light goes from glass (n₁≈1.52) to air (n₂≈1.0003) with θ₁=50°. What happens?

  1. Compute sin(θ₂)=(n₁/n₂)·sin(θ₁).
  2. If sin(θ₂)>1, there is no real θ₂ → Total Internal Reflection.
  3. Find critical angle: θc=asin(n₂/n₁)=asin(1.0003/1.52)≈41.1°.
  4. Since 50°>41.1°, TIR occurs.

Example 3 — Solve for n₂

Light goes from air (n₁≈1.0003) into an unknown medium with θ₁=30° and θ₂=19.47°. Find n₂.

  1. Rearrange: n₂ = n₁·sin(θ₁)/sin(θ₂)
  2. n₂ ≈ 1.0003·sin(30°)/sin(19.47°) ≈ 1.52

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Are angles measured from the surface or the normal?

From the normal (the perpendicular line). If you measured from the surface, convert first: angle-from-normal = 90° − angle-from-surface.

Q: When does Total Internal Reflection happen?

When light travels from a higher index to a lower index (n₁ > n₂) and the incident angle exceeds the critical angle θc.

Q: Why can’t θ₂ be computed during TIR?

Snell’s Law would require sin(θ₂) > 1, which is impossible for real angles.

Q: Does frequency change when light enters a new medium?

Frequency stays the same. The speed and wavelength change, with ratios tied to refractive index.