Snell’s Law Calculator

Solve refraction fast using Snell’s Law: n₁·sin(θ₁) = n₂·sin(θ₂). Choose what you want to solve for, pick materials (or enter custom indices), and get a clean answer with Total Internal Reflection detection, critical angle, step-by-step, and a mini ray diagram.

Background

When light crosses a boundary between two media (like air → water), it usually bends. Angles θ₁ and θ₂ are measured from the normal (the line perpendicular to the surface), not from the surface itself.

Snell’s Law links the refractive indices n₁, n₂ and the angles: n₁·sin(θ₁) = n₂·sin(θ₂). If light goes from a higher index to a lower index (like glass → air), there’s a maximum incident angle called the critical angle. Above it, refraction stops and you get Total Internal Reflection (TIR).