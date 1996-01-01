Test Grade Calculator
Compute your test percentage and letter grade, or find the grade you need on the final exam to hit a target course grade. See clear steps plus a mini chart and a required-grade gauge.
Background
For a single test, your percent score is (points earned ÷ points possible) × 100%. We also allow an optional curve in points added to your earned score. For a final exam, we use a simple weighted-average model: course grade = current grade × (1 − w) + final × w, where w is the final exam weight as a fraction of the total grade.
How this calculator works
-
Single test mode: We compute your percentage score as
(earned + curve) ÷ possible × 100%and assign a letter grade.
- Letter grade bands (standard U.S.): A ≥ 90%, B ≥ 80%, C ≥ 70%, D ≥ 60%, F < 60%.
-
Final exam mode: We use a simple weighted-average model:
course = current × (1 − w) + final × w, where w is the final exam weight as a decimal.
- We warn you if the target course grade is mathematically impossible (even with 100% on the final) or already guaranteed (even with 0%).
Formula & Equations Used
Single test percent:
% score = (points earned + curve) ÷ points possible × 100%
Weighted course grade model:
course grade = current × (1 − w) + final × w
where w = final exam weight / 100
Required final exam grade:
Solve for final:
final = (target − current × (1 − w)) ÷ w
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1 — Test: 42/50 with +3 curve
Raw percent = 42/50 × 100% = 84%. With a +3 point curve, adjusted points = 45/50 → 45/50 × 100% = 90%, which is an A.
Example 2 — Quiz: 17/25 (no curve)
% = 17/25 × 100% = 68%. That falls between 60% and 69.99%, so the letter grade is a D.
Example 3 — Required final: 82% now, final is 30%, target 85%
Here w = 0.30. We solve final = (target − current × (1 − w)) ÷ w = (85 − 82 × 0.70) ÷ 0.30 = (85 − 57.4) ÷ 0.30 = 27.6 ÷ 0.30 ≈ 92%. You need about 92% on the final to end with an 85% course grade.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Does this handle curved tests?
Yes. Enter the curve as extra (or negative) points in the “Curve (+/− points)” box. We add this to your earned points before computing the percentage.
Q: What grading scale do you use for letters?
We use a standard U.S. scale: A ≥ 90%, B ≥ 80%, C ≥ 70%, D ≥ 60%, and F < 60%. Instructors may tweak this scale, but it’s a useful reference.
Q: Why does it say my target grade is impossible or already guaranteed?
If the required final exam grade exceeds 100%, then the target is mathematically unreachable with the given weights. If the required grade is below 0%, then your current grade is already high enough that even a zero on the final would still meet or exceed the target.