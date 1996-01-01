Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
All Calculators & ConvertersAll calculators

Enter your information

Choose whether to analyze a single test or see what you need on the final.

We compute percent = (earned + curve) ÷ possible × 100%. Curve can be positive (extra credit) or negative.

Options:

Chips prefill fields and run the calculation.

Result:

No results yet. Enter inputs and click Calculate.

How this calculator works

  • Single test mode: We compute your percentage score as (earned + curve) ÷ possible × 100% and assign a letter grade.
  • Letter grade bands (standard U.S.): A ≥ 90%, B ≥ 80%, C ≥ 70%, D ≥ 60%, F < 60%.
  • Final exam mode: We use a simple weighted-average model: course = current × (1 − w) + final × w, where w is the final exam weight as a decimal.
  • We warn you if the target course grade is mathematically impossible (even with 100% on the final) or already guaranteed (even with 0%).

Formula & Equations Used

Single test percent:

% score = (points earned + curve) ÷ points possible × 100%

Weighted course grade model:

course grade = current × (1 − w) + final × w

where w = final exam weight / 100

Required final exam grade:

Solve for final: final = (target − current × (1 − w)) ÷ w

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Test: 42/50 with +3 curve

Raw percent = 42/50 × 100% = 84%. With a +3 point curve, adjusted points = 45/50 → 45/50 × 100% = 90%, which is an A.

Example 2 — Quiz: 17/25 (no curve)

% = 17/25 × 100% = 68%. That falls between 60% and 69.99%, so the letter grade is a D.

Example 3 — Required final: 82% now, final is 30%, target 85%

Here w = 0.30. We solve final = (target − current × (1 − w)) ÷ w = (85 − 82 × 0.70) ÷ 0.30 = (85 − 57.4) ÷ 0.30 = 27.6 ÷ 0.30 ≈ 92%. You need about 92% on the final to end with an 85% course grade.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does this handle curved tests?

Yes. Enter the curve as extra (or negative) points in the “Curve (+/− points)” box. We add this to your earned points before computing the percentage.

Q: What grading scale do you use for letters?

We use a standard U.S. scale: A ≥ 90%, B ≥ 80%, C ≥ 70%, D ≥ 60%, and F < 60%. Instructors may tweak this scale, but it’s a useful reference.

Q: Why does it say my target grade is impossible or already guaranteed?

If the required final exam grade exceeds 100%, then the target is mathematically unreachable with the given weights. If the required grade is below 0%, then your current grade is already high enough that even a zero on the final would still meet or exceed the target.