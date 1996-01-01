Tip Calculator
Calculate tip, total, and per-person split in seconds — with service-quality presets, a tip slider, rounding options, and a mini tip vs. bill visual.
Background
A tip is usually a percentage of your bill. This calculator lets you include optional tax, decide whether to tip on tax, split the total, and round in a way that feels practical (like “round the total to a whole dollar”).
How to use this calculator
- Pick a currency, then enter your bill amount.
- Choose a service quality preset or set tip % using the slider.
- Optionally add tax, choose whether to tip on tax, and set split + rounding.
- Click Calculate to see tip, total, per-person, steps, and the mini visual.
How this calculator works
- Tax: tax = bill × (tax%/100)
- Tip base: bill only or bill + tax
- Tip: tip = tipBase × (tip%/100)
- Total: total = bill + tax + tip
- Split: perPerson = total / people
Formula & Equation Used
Tax: tax = bill × (tax%/100)
Tip base: tipBase = bill or bill + tax
Tip: tip = tipBase × (tip%/100)
Total: total = bill + tax + tip
Per-person: perPerson = total / people
Tip (amount mode): tip = tipAmount
Effective tip % (amount mode): effective% = (tip / tipBase) × 100
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Example 1 — Basic tip (no tax)
- Bill: 48.75, Tip percent: 18%.
- Tip: tip = 48.75 × (18/100) = 48.75 × 0.18 = 8.775.
- Total: total = bill + tip = 48.75 + 8.775 = 57.525.
- Rounded to cents: Tip ≈ 8.78, Total ≈ 57.53.
Example 2 — Split the total
- Bill: 82.40, Tip percent: 20%, People: 2.
- Tip: tip = 82.40 × 0.20 = 16.48.
- Total: total = 82.40 + 16.48 = 98.88.
- Per-person: perPerson = 98.88 / 2 = 49.44.
Example 3 — Add tax (and don’t tip on tax)
- Bill: 56.00, Tax: 8%, Tip percent: 18%.
- Tax: tax = 56.00 × 0.08 = 4.48.
- Tip base (tip-on-tax unchecked): tipBase = bill = 56.00.
- Tip: tip = 56.00 × 0.18 = 10.08.
- Total: total = bill + tax + tip = 56.00 + 4.48 + 10.08 = 70.56.
Example 4 — Tip by amount (flat tip)
- Bill: 50.00, Tip amount: 10.00.
- Tip: tip = 10.00 (amount mode).
- Total: total = 50.00 + 10.00 = 60.00.
- Effective tip % (optional): effective% = (10.00 / 50.00) × 100 = 20%.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Should I tip on tax?
Depends on local norms. Many people tip on the pre-tax subtotal. This calculator supports both.
Q: Why does rounding change the tip?
If you round the total or per-person amount, the calculator adjusts the tip so everything adds up correctly.
Q: What if I’m splitting but one person pays more?
Use the per-person result as a baseline, then adjust manually for uneven splits.