How this calculator works

  • Tax: tax = bill × (tax%/100)
  • Tip base: bill only or bill + tax
  • Tip: tip = tipBase × (tip%/100)
  • Total: total = bill + tax + tip
  • Split: perPerson = total / people

Formula & Equation Used

Tax: tax = bill × (tax%/100)

Tip base: tipBase = bill or bill + tax

Tip: tip = tipBase × (tip%/100)

Total: total = bill + tax + tip

Per-person: perPerson = total / people

Tip (amount mode): tip = tipAmount

Effective tip % (amount mode): effective% = (tip / tipBase) × 100

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — Basic tip (no tax)

  1. Bill: 48.75, Tip percent: 18%.
  2. Tip: tip = 48.75 × (18/100) = 48.75 × 0.18 = 8.775.
  3. Total: total = bill + tip = 48.75 + 8.775 = 57.525.
  4. Rounded to cents: Tip ≈ 8.78, Total ≈ 57.53.

Example 2 — Split the total

  1. Bill: 82.40, Tip percent: 20%, People: 2.
  2. Tip: tip = 82.40 × 0.20 = 16.48.
  3. Total: total = 82.40 + 16.48 = 98.88.
  4. Per-person: perPerson = 98.88 / 2 = 49.44.

Example 3 — Add tax (and don’t tip on tax)

  1. Bill: 56.00, Tax: 8%, Tip percent: 18%.
  2. Tax: tax = 56.00 × 0.08 = 4.48.
  3. Tip base (tip-on-tax unchecked): tipBase = bill = 56.00.
  4. Tip: tip = 56.00 × 0.18 = 10.08.
  5. Total: total = bill + tax + tip = 56.00 + 4.48 + 10.08 = 70.56.

Example 4 — Tip by amount (flat tip)

  1. Bill: 50.00, Tip amount: 10.00.
  2. Tip: tip = 10.00 (amount mode).
  3. Total: total = 50.00 + 10.00 = 60.00.
  4. Effective tip % (optional): effective% = (10.00 / 50.00) × 100 = 20%.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Should I tip on tax?

Depends on local norms. Many people tip on the pre-tax subtotal. This calculator supports both.

Q: Why does rounding change the tip?

If you round the total or per-person amount, the calculator adjusts the tip so everything adds up correctly.

Q: What if I’m splitting but one person pays more?

Use the per-person result as a baseline, then adjust manually for uneven splits.