Q: What does ΔP mean here?

ΔP is the pressure difference across the interface caused by surface tension and curvature. More curvature (smaller radius) means a larger ΔP.

Q: Why does the spherical formula have 2γ/R?

A sphere has two equal principal curvatures: 1/R and 1/R, so (1/R₁ + 1/R₂) becomes 2/R.

Q: What radius should I use?

Use the interface’s radius of curvature at the point of interest. For ideal droplets/bubbles, that’s the droplet radius.

Q: Why is my ΔP huge for tiny radii?

Because curvature scales like 1/R. Micro-scale radii can produce large pressure differences—double-check units (mm vs µm).

Q: Does this include contact angle or gravity?

Not directly. This calculator uses the core Young–Laplace relationship. Real menisci can require geometry + boundary conditions to determine R₁ and R₂.