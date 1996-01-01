Skip to main content
How to use this calculator

  • Choose a mode: General, Spherical, or Cylindrical.
  • Enter surface tension γ and the required radius/radii.
  • Pick your output unit (Pa, kPa, atm, etc.).
  • Click Calculate to get ΔP and (optionally) the step-by-step.

How this calculator works

  • Convert γ into N/m and radii into meters.
  • Compute curvature: (1/R₁ + 1/R₂) (General) or (2/R) (Sphere) or (1/R) (Cylinder).
  • Compute pressure jump: ΔP = γ × curvature.
  • Convert ΔP from Pa into the output unit you selected.

Formula & Equation Used

General: ΔP = γ(1/R₁ + 1/R₂)

Sphere: ΔP = 2γ/R

Cylinder: ΔP = γ/R

Unit check: (N/m) × (1/m) = N/m² = Pa.

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Spherical droplet

Water: γ = 72 mN/m, droplet radius R = 1 mm.

  1. Convert γ: 72 mN/m = 0.072 N/m.
  2. Convert R: 1 mm = 0.001 m.
  3. Compute ΔP = 2γ/R = 2(0.072)/0.001 = 144 Pa.

Example 2 — General curvature

γ = 50 mN/m, R₁ = 2 mm, R₂ = 6 mm.

  1. Convert γ: 0.050 N/m.
  2. Convert radii: 0.002 m and 0.006 m.
  3. Curvature sum: 1/0.002 + 1/0.006 = 500 + 166.7 = 666.7 1/m.
  4. ΔP = 0.050 × 666.7 ≈ 33.3 Pa.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does ΔP mean here?

ΔP is the pressure difference across the interface caused by surface tension and curvature. More curvature (smaller radius) means a larger ΔP.

Q: Why does the spherical formula have 2γ/R?

A sphere has two equal principal curvatures: 1/R and 1/R, so (1/R₁ + 1/R₂) becomes 2/R.

Q: What radius should I use?

Use the interface’s radius of curvature at the point of interest. For ideal droplets/bubbles, that’s the droplet radius.

Q: Why is my ΔP huge for tiny radii?

Because curvature scales like 1/R. Micro-scale radii can produce large pressure differences—double-check units (mm vs µm).

Q: Does this include contact angle or gravity?

Not directly. This calculator uses the core Young–Laplace relationship. Real menisci can require geometry + boundary conditions to determine R₁ and R₂.