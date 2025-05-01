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13. Intro to Differential Equations
13. Intro to Differential Equations / Slope Fields / Problem 6
Problem 6

Given the differential equation y=y(5y) y^{\(\prime\)} = y(5 - y) and initial value y(0)=C y(0) = C , for what values of C C is the solution decreasing for t0 t \(\geq\) 0 ?