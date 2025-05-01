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7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
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7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
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7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals / Antiderivatives / Problem 1
Problem 1
Why is it necessary to include a constant 'c' when finding an antiderivative?
A
Because it helps in solving differential equations.
B
Because the derivative of a constant is zero, and we cannot determine the original constant from the derivative.
C
Because it represents the slope of the tangent line.
D
Because it is required for integration by parts.
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