Calculus
What is the primary purpose of dividing the area under a curve into rectangles?
What is the formula for calculating the width of each rectangle in a partition?
Suppose ∑k=112xk=18\(\displaystyle\]\sum\)_{k=1}^{12} x_k = 18 and ∑k=112yk=−7\(\displaystyle\]\sum\)_{k=1}^{12} y_k = -7. Compute the value of ∑k=112(xk−yk+3){\(\displaystyle\]\sum\)_{k=1}^{12}\(\bigl\)(x_{k}-y_{k}+3\(\bigr\))}.
Evaluate the summation Σ from k=1 to 4 of 3k using the constant multiple rule.
Calculate the left and right Riemann sums for ∫14(2−x)dx \(\int\)_{1}^{4} (2 - x) \, dx with n=6 n = 6 subintervals.
What is a definite integral?
Find the exact value of the following definite integral:
∫0π2cos4xdx\(\int\)_0^{\(\frac{\pi}{2}\)}\(\cos\)^4xdx
Evaluate the integral.
∫28x73−x13x43dx\(\int\)_2^8\(\frac{x^{\frac{7}{3}\)} - x^{\(\frac{1}{3}\)}}{x^{\(\frac{4}{3}\)}}\,dx
Find the derivative of the integral \( \int_{0}^{x} (3t^2 + 2t) \, dt \) with respect to x.
A car accelerates from rest at a rate of \( a(t) = 3t \) m/s². Using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus, find the velocity of the car at \( t = 4 \) seconds.
Let g(x)=∫2xt2(t−1)(t−5)dtg(x)=\(\int\)_2^{x}t^2(t-1)(t-5)\,dt. Find the xx-coordinates of the critical points of g(x) g(x) and determine the intervals where g g is increasing or decreasing.
Find the average value of the function f(x)=sinx f(x) = \(\sin\) x on the interval [0,π][0,\(\pi\)].
Determine the average value of f(x) = x^3 on the interval [1, 2].
Find the average value of the function g(θ)=11−cosθg(\(\theta\))=\(\dfrac{1}{1-\cos\theta}\) on the interval [π6,π3]{\(\displaystyle\]\left\) [ \(\frac{\pi}{6}\),\(\frac{\pi}{3}\) \(\right\) ]}.