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8. Definite Integrals - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 14
8. Definite Integrals - Part 1 of 2!
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8. Definite Integrals / Fundamental Theorem of Calculus / Problem 10
Problem 10
A car accelerates from rest at a rate of \( a(t) = 3t \) m/s². Using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus, find the velocity of the car at \( t = 4 \) seconds.
A
12 m/s
B
48 m/s
C
24 m/s
D
36 m/s
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