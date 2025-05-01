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8. Definite Integrals - Part 1 of 2!
8. Definite Integrals / Fundamental Theorem of Calculus / Problem 10
Problem 10

A car accelerates from rest at a rate of \( a(t) = 3t \) m/s². Using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus, find the velocity of the car at \( t = 4 \) seconds.