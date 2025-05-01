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8. Definite Integrals - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 1
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Problem 14
8. Definite Integrals - Part 1 of 2!
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8. Definite Integrals / Riemann Sums / Problem 4
Problem 4
Evaluate the summation Σ from k=1 to 4 of 3k using the constant multiple rule.
A
30
B
24
C
12
D
18
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