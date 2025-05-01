Calculus
Evaluate ∫0510x−x2dx\(\int\)_0^5\(\sqrt{10x - x^2}\)\,dx using geometric interpretation.
Find the net area and the total area of the region bounded by y=5cosx y = 5 \(\cos\) x and the x x -axis between x=0 x = 0 and x=2πx=2\(\pi\).
Find the length of the curve y=∫1xt2−1dty=\(\int\)_{1}^{x}\(\sqrt{t^{2}\)-1}\,dt, where 1≤x≤31\(\le\) x\(\le\) 3.
Find the center of mass (x‾,y‾)(\(\overline{x}\),\(\overline{y}\)) of a thin plate occupying the region bounded on the left by x=y2x=y^{2} and on the right by x=3yx=3y for 0≤y≤30\(\le\) y\(\le\) 3, with density δ(y)=1+y\(\delta\)(y)=1+y. Use horizontal strips.
Determine the value of pp so that f(x)=e−xf(x) = e^{-x} is a probability density function on the interval [p,p+2][p, p + 2].