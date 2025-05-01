Calculus
What does the definite integral of a function represent?
What is the formula for the average value of a function f(x) on the interval [a, b]?
Let ∫03p(x)dx=12 \(\int\)_{0}^{3} p(x) \, dx = 12 , where p(x) p(x) is an even function. Find ∫−33p(x)dx \(\int\)_{-3}^{3} p(x) \, dx .
Consider a right triangle with vertices at (0,0) (0,0) , (0,c) (0,c) , and (d,0) (d,0) , where c>0 c\(\gt{0}\) and d>0 d\(\gt{0}\) . What is the average vertical distance from points on the xx-axis between x=0 x = 0 and x=d x = d to the hypotenuse?
Calculate the average value of the function f(x)=ex f(x) = e^{x} on the interval [0,ln5][0, \(\ln\) 5].