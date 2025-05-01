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Average Value of a Function
8. Definite Integrals / Average Value of a Function / Problem 4
Problem 4

Consider a right triangle with vertices at (0,0) (0,0) , (0,c) (0,c) , and (d,0) (d,0) , where c>0 c\(\gt{0}\) and d>0 d\(\gt{0}\) . What is the average vertical distance from points on the xx-axis between x=0 x = 0 and x=d x = d to the hypotenuse?