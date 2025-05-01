Skip to main content
Calculus
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
Average Value of a Function
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Average Value of a Function
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 5
8. Definite Integrals / Average Value of a Function / Problem 5
Problem 5
Calculate the average value of the function
f
(
x
)
=
e
x
f(x) = e^{x}
on the interval
[
0
,
ln
5
]
[0, \(\ln\) 5]
.
A
2
ln
5
\(\frac{2}{\ln5}\)
B
4
ln
5
\(\frac{4}{\ln5}\)
C
1
ln
5
\(\frac{1}{\ln5}\)
D
4
4
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options