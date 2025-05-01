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Average Value of a Function
8. Definite Integrals / Average Value of a Function / Problem 3
Problem 3

Let 03p(x)dx=12 \(\int\)_{0}^{3} p(x) \, dx = 12 , where p(x) p(x) is an even function. Find 33p(x)dx \(\int\)_{-3}^{3} p(x) \, dx .