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Average Value of a Function
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Average Value of a Function
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8. Definite Integrals / Average Value of a Function / Problem 1
Problem 1
What does the definite integral of a function represent?
A
The area under the curve of the function over a given interval.
B
The rate of change of the function.
C
The slope of the tangent line at a point.
D
The maximum value of the function.
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