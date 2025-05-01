Calculus
A biologist is studying the growth of a bacterial culture in a lab. The graph shows that bacteria's population PP varies with time tt. At what time is the rate of growth of the bacterial population the greatest?
Given a function H(t)H\left(t\right) that models the height (in centimeters) of a plant tt days after it was planted, estimate H′(90)H^{\prime}\left(90\right) from the provided graph. What does this derivative indicate?
Given four graphs of functions labeled I-IV and four graphs of their derivatives labeled A-D, match the graph of each function with its corresponding derivative graph.