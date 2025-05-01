A glass of hot tea is taken out of the kettle at a temperature of 90 ° C 90\(\degree\]\text{C}\) and left to cool in a room where the temperature is 20 ° C 20\(\degree\]\text{C}\) . After 10 10 minutes, the tea has cooled to 70 ° C 70\(\degree\]\text{C}\) . At what time (after being taken out of the kettle) will the tea cool to 50 ° C 50\(\degree\]\text{C}\) ? Round your answer to the nearest minute.