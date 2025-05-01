Calculus
A stone is launched vertically upward from the top of a building with initial velocity v0=15 v_0 = 15 m/s\(\text{m/s}\) and initial position s0=45 s_0 = 45 m\(\text{m}\). Find the position and velocity functions for all times when the stone is above ground level (s=0 s = 0 ). Use g=9.8 m/s2g=9.8\(\text{ m/s}\)^2.
A forest is subject to logging modeled by dsdt=0.06s−600 \(\frac{ds}{dt}\) = 0.06 s - 600 . For what values of s0 s_0 is the forest shrinking? For what value of s0 s_0 is the forest size constant? If s0=9,000s_0=9,000, when does the forest disappear?
Solve the initial value problem: x′(t)=3e2tx^{\(\prime\)}(t)=3e^{2t}, x(0)=5 x(0) = 5 .
A bacteria culture grows according to B′(t)=0.5B(1−B2000)B^{\(\prime\)}(t)=0.5B\(\left\)(1-\(\frac{B}{2000}\]\right\)). What are the equilibrium solutions?
A glass of hot tea is taken out of the kettle at a temperature of 90°C90\(\degree\]\text{C}\) and left to cool in a room where the temperature is 20°C20\(\degree\]\text{C}\). After 1010 minutes, the tea has cooled to 70°C70\(\degree\]\text{C}\). At what time (after being taken out of the kettle) will the tea cool to 50°C50\(\degree\]\text{C}\)? Round your answer to the nearest minute.