Calculus
Which of the following correctly gives the parametric (x,y) representation of a polar curve r = f(θ)?
Compute the slope of the tangent line for the polar curve r=4θr=4\(\theta\) at θ=π3\(\theta\)=\(\dfrac{\pi}{3}\).
Compute the area enclosed by one petal of the curve r=cos4θr=\(\cos\) 4\(\theta\).
Compute the length of the polar curve r=5e4θr=5e^{4\(\theta\)} for 0≤θ≤12ln20\(\le\[\theta\]\le\[\tfrac{1}{2}\]\ln\) 2.
Find the area of the region inside the limaçon given by r=2−cosθr=2-\(\cos\]\theta\).