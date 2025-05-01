Calculus Midterm - Part 2 of 2
Sketch the graph of the function and its vertical tangent line.
Suppose . Use limits to determine the exact value of .
Given a function f(x) with a jump discontinuity at x = -1, what feature will the derivative graph f'(x) exhibit at this point?
Determine the values of at which is not differentiable using the following graph:
Find the derivative of the function .
Determine the sixth derivative of the given function.
Calculate the derivative of the given function.
Find the derivative of .
Find the derivative of when using the table given below.
Let be the region bounded by , , , and . Find the volume of the solid generated when is revolved about the -axis.
A chemical plant produces a compound at a variable rate given by
,
where is measured in hours and in kilograms. How many kilograms are produced in the first hours?
If it takes to hold a spring stretched beyond its equilibrium, how much work is required to stretch the spring from equilibrium?
What is the integral of 6 * 4^x dx using the constant multiple rule?
Evaluate the integral \( \int \left( \frac{4}{x} + \frac{1}{x^3} \right) \, dx \) by splitting it into simpler integrals.
Evaluate ∫ 5/√(1 - x^2) dx using the constant multiple rule.
What is the integral of \( \int x^0 \, dx \) using integration by parts?
What condition must be met for a rational function to be decomposed into partial fractions?
If we want to receive per year forever from a continuously compounded account with a annual interest rate, how much should we deposit now? Write your answer as a whole number.