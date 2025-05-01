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Calculus with Parametric Curves
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Calculus with Parametric Curves
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16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates / Calculus with Parametric Curves / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following best describes a parametric equation?
A
An equation where y is defined explicitly in terms of x.
B
An equation where x is defined implicitly in terms of y.
C
An equation where both x and y are defined as functions of a third variable, usually t.
D
An equation that only involves x and y without any parameters.
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