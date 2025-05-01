Calculus
Use the Comparison Test to determine if the series ∑j=1∞1j2+j+1\(\displaystyle\) \(\sum\)_{j=1}^{\(\infty\)} \(\frac{1}{j^2 + j + 1}\) converges.
To determine the convergence of ∑m=1∞3m6m+4 \(\displaystyle\]\sum\)_{m=1}^{\(\infty\)} \(\frac{3^m}{6^m + 4}\) , which comparison series should you use with the Comparison Test?
Suppose a series has terms an=n!3n a_n = \(\frac{n!}{3^n}\) . Which test should we use to determine convergence?
For the series ∑m=1∞4m4+2m2+76m5+9m+3 \(\displaystyle\]\sum\)_{m=1}^{\(\infty\)} \(\frac{4m^4 + 2m^2 + 7}{6m^5 + 9m + 3}\) , which comparison series would you use with the Limit Comparison Test?
Use the Root Test to determine whether the series ∑n=1∞(nn+2)3n2 \(\displaystyle\) \(\sum\)_{n=1}^{\(\infty\)} \(\left\)( \(\frac{n}{n+2}\) \(\right\))^{3n^2} converges absolutely or diverges.