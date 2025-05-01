Skip to main content
Calculus
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
Convergence Tests
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Convergence Tests
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 5
Next
14. Sequences & Series / Convergence Tests / Problem 3
Problem 3
Suppose a series has terms
a
n
=
n
!
3
n
a_n = \(\frac{n!}{3^n}\)
. Which test should we use to determine convergence?
A
Limit Comparison Test
B
Ratio Test
C
Integral Test
D
Root Test
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options