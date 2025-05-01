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Convergence Tests
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Problem 5
Convergence Tests
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14. Sequences & Series / Convergence Tests / Problem 5
Problem 5
Use the Root Test to determine whether the series
∑
n
=
1
∞
(
n
n
+
2
)
3
n
2
\(\displaystyle\) \(\sum\)_{n=1}^{\(\infty\)} \(\left\)( \(\frac{n}{n+2}\) \(\right\))^{3n^2}
converges absolutely or diverges.
A
The series converges absolutely
B
The series diverges
C
The test is inconclusive
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