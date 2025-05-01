Skip to main content
Convergence Tests
14. Sequences & Series / Convergence Tests / Problem 5
Problem 5

Use the Root Test to determine whether the series n=1(nn+2)3n2 \(\displaystyle\) \(\sum\)_{n=1}^{\(\infty\)} \(\left\)( \(\frac{n}{n+2}\) \(\right\))^{3n^2} converges absolutely or diverges.