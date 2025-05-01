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Euler's Method
13. Intro to Differential Equations / Euler's Method / Problem 2
Problem 2

Euler’s method can be applied to approximate the solution of the initial value problem y(t)=t+yy^{\(\prime\)}(t)=t+y, y(0)=2y(0)=2 on the interval [0,0.3][0, 0.3] with a uniform grid: t0=0t_0 = 0, t1=0.1t_1 = 0.1, t2=0.2t_2=0.2, t3=0.3t_3=0.3. Find the value of u1u_1 after the first Euler step.