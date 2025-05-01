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Euler's Method
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Euler's Method
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13. Intro to Differential Equations / Euler's Method / Problem 2
Problem 2
Euler’s method can be applied to approximate the solution of the initial value problem
y
′
(
t
)
=
t
+
y
y^{\(\prime\)}(t)=t+y
,
y
(
0
)
=
2
y(0)=2
on the interval
[
0
,
0.3
]
[0, 0.3]
with a uniform grid:
t
0
=
0
t_0 = 0
,
t
1
=
0.1
t_1 = 0.1
,
t
2
=
0.2
t_2=0.2
,
t
3
=
0.3
t_3=0.3
. Find the value of
u
1
u_1
after the first Euler step.
A
1.2
1.2
B
2.2
2.2
C
3.1
3.1
D
3.2
3.2
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